Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

U.S.-Canada border crossing closed south of Montreal after bomb threat Add to ...

LACOLLE, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A major Canada-U.S. border crossing remained closed Friday after a bomb threat, Canada Border Services Agency said.

Spokesman Dominique McNeely said Quebec’s busiest border crossing at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle received a menacing phone call that mentioned an explosive device.

McNeely said the buildings were emptied shortly after 9 a.m. as a precaution and that it wasn’t clear how long a search of the area would take.

“There’s a sweep of the complex going on,” McNeely said. “We’re working as quickly as we can with our partners, but we will reopen the crossing once it’s deemed safe to do so.”

McNeely said traffic is being diverted on both sides of the border to adjacent crossings.

According to the CBSA website, the crossing, about 60 kilometres south of Montreal, is the second busiest non-bridged United States—Canada land border crossing.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau says he'll miss Obama after president leaves office (CP Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular