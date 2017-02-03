Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police tape (John Lehman/The Globe and Mail)
Police tape (John Lehman/The Globe and Mail)

Quebec

Vandals smash window and throw eggs at Montreal mosque Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Montreal police say a local mosque has been the target of vandalism.

They say a window at the Khadijah centre was smashed and had eggs thrown at it.

Fatima Ahmed, the daughter of the mosque’s director, says the building was also spray-painted with graffiti a few months ago.

Police spokesman Daniel Lacoursiere says the incident occurred between 7 and 8 a.m. and that an investigation is underway.

The vandalism occurred on the same day as a funeral for three of the six men who were shot dead at a Quebec City mosque last Sunday night.

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said earlier this week the force has seen a spike in the number of reports of hate crimes since the mosque attack.

The head of Montreal’s anti-radicalization centre also said this week it had received 24 calls since Sunday, including 10 related to Islamophobia and four related to the extreme right.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Justin Trudeau joins thousands at funeral for Quebec City mosque shooting victims (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular