An Edmonton woman suffered two broken arms in what police are calling a vicious road rage incident.

Officers were called to the city’s south side about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 34-year-old woman honked her horn as she was passing a car that was stopped in the roadway where she was trying to make a turn.

They say that car then followed her to a house and when she got out of her vehicle, a suspect ran up to her, striking her on both arms with a crowbar.

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

Police are still looking for a suspect described as a white male, about 30 years old, six-foot-one, medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

They would also like to speak to two witnesses seen walking across the street from where the attack occurred in the neighbourhood.

Scott Pattison, a police spokesman, said the attack was a “violent assault.”

“No road rage is acceptable, but when you have a mother who was just on her way home after dropping off her husband at work when she encountered this violent individual, you know it gives us all pause in the police service,” he said.

