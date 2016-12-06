Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nine-year-old Layla Sabry is seen in this undated handout photo. Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a nine-year-old girl. Niagara Regional Police say Layla Sabry is believed to have been abducted and she is believed to be with her mother, Allana Haist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO, Niagara Regional Police *MANDATORY CREDIT* (HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
WELLAND, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Police in Ontario have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a woman they allege abducted her nine-year-old daughter, prompting an Amber Alert over the weekend.

Niagara regional police say Layla Sabry and her mother Allana Haist were last seen on Thursday evening in Welland, Ont.

Layla’s case continues to be treated as a missing person investigation but police said Saturday that enough time had elapsed that they concluded the Amber Alert.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the girl or her mother’s whereabouts to contact them.

