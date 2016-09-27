-
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the University of British Columbia Okanagan with UBCO Chancellor Lindsay Gordon (L) and British Columbia Premier Christy Clark (R) in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks to the Volleyball team on a visit to Kelowna University during their Royal Tour of Canada in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
-
Britain's Prince William (seated front, 4th R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch women's volleyball at the University of British Columbia Okanagan in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are presented with gifts on a visit to Kelowna University during their Royal Tour of Canada in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
-
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while sampling food during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
The Duke of Cambridge tries a piece of sushi during the taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill Winery in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour Mission Hill Winery in Kelowna, British Columbia.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
