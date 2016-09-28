-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave McBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon.
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, greets children outside the MacBride Museum of Yukon History in Whitehorse, Yukon.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge send a telegram to tweet with Doug Bell at McBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon.
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
-
A young boy yawns as Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend story time at the MacBride Museum of Yukon History in Whitehorse, Yukon.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
-
The Duchess of Cambridge talks to children at a Youth Arts Festival in Whitehorse, Yukon.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a community festival in Whitehorse, Yukon.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meet First Nation dancers in Carcross, Yukon.
(Pool/Getty Images)
-
Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, watch native youth dancers perform during a welcoming ceremony in Carcross, Yukon.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a cultural welcome in Carcross, Yukon.
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
-
Britain's Prince William paints a totem pole in Carcross, Yukon.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
In Photos