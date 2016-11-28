Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Ebola virus viewed through an electron microscope in a handout photo. (Uncredited/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Reuters

The Canadian laboratory worker whose torn suit raised fears he had been exposed to the Ebola virus has been released from quarantine after he displayed no symptoms, a government official in the western province of Manitoba said on Monday.

The man is well and his quarantine has ended, said a Manitoba health department official, who asked not to be identified as she was not authorized to speak publicly.

She gave no further details.

The worker noticed a one-inch (2.5-cm) split in his suit’s seam while showering earlier this month after working with pigs infected with Ebola in an experiment at the National Center for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Ebola, which killed thousands in a West Africa outbreak in 2014, spreads through contact with body fluids and tissues of an infected person.

