An infant in Winnipeg is in stable condition after police believe the child may have been in contact with fentanyl, a deadly drug that has sparked an overdose crisis in British Columbia, Alberta and only recently showed up in Manitoba’s capital. A police investigation is ongoing.

Adults “connected” to the infant were home when police responded to a 911 call Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to Constable Robert Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service. No other children were in the home. He would not confirm the adults’ relationship to the baby, who is less than 18-months-old.

“The infant wasn’t with strangers,” Const. Carver said Friday.

The child was, at the time of the call, in critical condition. Fentanyl is extremely lethal; a dose equal to the weight of two grains of salt can kill an adult. Hundreds have died from fentanyl overdoses in Canada this year.

Officers have not laid any charges in the Winnipeg case; however, the investigation is ongoing. Police sent samples from the home of what they believe to be fentanyl to Health Canada for confirmation.

Globe Investigation: How the powerful drug gets through Canada’s border

Related: How opioid abuse takes a rising financial toll on Canada's health care system

Related: Why shoul dwe take care of drug addicts? Because like all of us, they need support to thrive

“The nature of the investigation will hinge on those results,” Const. Carver said. “If there are potential charges, the types of charges would hinge on those results.”

Investigators have asked Health Canada to expedite the results.

“We won’t know until probably early next week,” Const. Carver said. He does not believe anyone has been detained in connection with the incident.

Prescription-grade fentanyl is roughly 100 times stronger than morphine and overdose deaths have swept British Columbia, Alberta and other parts of Canada. The drug did not show up on Winnipeg’s radar until this summer, Const. Carver said. Since then, however, its damage has spiked in Manitoba’s largest city.

“There are risks here that we’ve never seen before as a community, certainly highlighted” by the infant’s hospitalization, he said.

The danger extends to police and first responders. In this week’s incident, Winnipeg police deployed members of its clandestine lab team who work in hazmat suits and are trained to work in hazardous environments. Officers do not believe the residence is a clandestine lab. Indeed, China is a major supplier of illegal fentanyl. Police will not confirm whether responders administered naloxone, a life-saving antidote, to the child.

Report Typo/Error