A Winnipeg server says she was brought to tears by the generosity of a customer she had never met before.

On Saturday, Jennifer Peitsch was working at Mongo’s Grill on Regent Avenue, one of her two jobs.

Peitsch told CTV Winnipeg she was serving a table of four — one woman and her three sons.

When it came time for the table to pay, the receipt showed a $1,000 tip on an $87 bill.

“I usually don’t even look at the tip,” Peitsch said. “I try to focus on the guest and make sure they are happy, but I was super shocked when I saw the receipt.”

Initially, Peitsch thought it was a mistake but when the woman reassured her that it was done intentionally, it brought her to tears.

“It hit me hard, I kind of broke down a little bit and I definitely started crying, I asked her for a hug,” Peitsch said. “I couldn’t believe what she was doing for me.”

A few days later, Peitsch connected with the customer on Facebook to ask why she had given her the enormous tip.

“She said she saw that I was stressed out but still friendly, so that’s why she did it,” Peitsch said.

The money will help her pay off credit card debt and save for school.

