A woman who was moving to Halifax with her young children says she’s suing Air Canada partly after having to choose between sitting rows away from her three-year-old daughter on a plane or missing the flight.

Nicole Paine, who was with her twin newborns, three-year-old daughter and mother, says she was moving from British Columbia to Nova Scotia on a 1 p.m. flight that connected in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2016.

She says in a notice of claim filed on Feb. 22 in the Small Claims Court of Nova Scotia that there were no Air Canada agents free to help them after she arrived at 11:30 a.m.

Paine says they were told they would make the flight, but were then told the flight had ended the check-in period and they were booked on another flight that would depart later the same day.

She said her family were only able to board last and found out they had been booked in seats several rows away, so opted to stay there overnight and fly the next day.

The notice says they’re seeking $2,400 plus costs, but Air Canada told Global News it could not comment since the matter is before the courts.

