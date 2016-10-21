Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from students at Mohawk College in Stoney Creek, Ont., on Oct. 21, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HAMILTON — The Canadian Press

A woman who threw pumpkin seeds at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Hamilton today is being questioned by the RCMP.

Trudeau was leaving city hall after meeting with the mayor, when the woman hurled the seeds at him, shouting, “Keep your promises!”

She was immediately tackled to the ground by security.

Earlier, she had been holding a banner reading “No New Pipelines” with a man who identified himself as David Johnson.

He says they want to know why Trudeau has “not yet reformed the National Energy Board or shut down their proceedings.”

Johnson says he did not know why his fellow protester was carrying pumpkin seeds.

RCMP officers whisked the woman away for questioning, but it is not clear yet if she is being charged.

