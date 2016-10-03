The head of the world’s biggest animal-rights group was on hand on Monday at the trial of a Toronto woman charged with mischief for giving water to pigs on their way to a slaughterhouse last year, a case that has become a cause célèbre among opponents of the meat industry.

Ingrid Newkirk, president of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), stood outside a courtroom in Burlington, Ont., and said her group’s five million members were closely following the case of Anita Krajnc, an activist with Toronto Pig Save who testified in her own defence on Monday.

Ms. Krajnc is accused of unlawfully giving water to pigs in a truck on its way to a Burlington slaughterhouse in June, 2015. She does not deny giving the water, but she contends that doing so was not illegal.

Her group has attempted to turn the trial into an exposé of the pork industry, a tactic that has earned attention from the global animal-rights movement.

“All eyes are on Burlington,” said Ms. Newkirk, a divisive figure who has presided over controversial media campaigns comparing industrial meat production to the Holocaust and using naked female celebrities in ads. “This trial is being watched in Germany, France, Australia, India – all over the world.”

The high-profile nature of the case was evident in court on Monday, as reporters were relegated to the prisoners’ box to make room for supporters of Ms. Krajnc in the public gallery. Ms. Newkirk also disclosed that the vegan musician Moby has agreed to cover any fine that Ms. Krajnc might incur as a result of the trial.

The owner of the pigs, Eric Van Boekel, has argued that Ms. Krajnc could have introduced a contaminant into the truck and disturbed the otherwise tightly regulated health and safety of the animals.

Jeffrey Veldjesgraaf, the driver, has testified that the pigs were fed water before and after being loaded into the truck but not in transit.

The court has previously watched video of the 2015 incident, in which Ms. Krajnc is seen yelling to the truck driver, “Have some compassion, have some compassion!”

“Let’s call the cops,” the driver says, holding his phone.

“Call Jesus,” Ms. Krajnc says.

“Yeah, no. What do you got in that water?” he replies.

Ms. Krajnc testified on Monday that the pigs were foaming at the mouth and visibly thirsty, and that she offered the driver a sample of the liquid she was feeding them to confirm that it was water.

But her testimony was rooted in the history and morality of activism rather than the niceties of the law. She spoke about the importance of “bearing witness” during the “vigils” for farm animals that her group conducts and films three times a week, in order to persuade members of the public to become vegan.

“We’re trying to end this mass disconnect in society” between the suffering of animals and the meat that people consume, she said. “When you go to the supermarket, you don’t see their eyes, or you don’t hear their cries. … In the supermarket, you just see cellophane-wrapped meat. ”

Ms. Krajnc described sophisticated, compassionate pig societies with mourning rituals and female leaders. “I think they’re better than humans,” she said. “They don’t have some of the evil attributes that humans demonstrate.”

Slaughterhouses are “death camps,” she said, and factory farms subject sows to “rape” by way of repeated artificial insemination.

“To me, this is evil. It’s an evil system. And I don’t think murder can be justified in any way.”

Supporters wept in the public gallery as Ms. Krajnc compared the mass slaughter of farm animals to the Holocaust and the struggle for African-American civil rights in the 1960s.

Gasps and sobs were audible as clandestine video from inside a slaughterhouse played on the courtroom monitor.

Flanked by activists holding signs reading “I Stand With Anita,” and “We Are All Animals,” Ms. Newkirk said at the beginning of the day that Ms. Krajnc’s case is a “great educational exercise.”

“I think this will contribute to the day when meat production comes down, down, down,” she said. “What Anita did wasn’t a violent act; it was an act of compassion, and an act of compassion that made the slaughter industry tremble.”

Ms. Krajnc faces up to six months in jail or a $5,000 fine.

With a report from The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error