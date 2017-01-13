Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the former nurse already charged with the alleged murder of eight care-home residents in Southwestern Ontario, has been charged with attempting to murder four other people, and committing aggravated assault on two more.

Investigators announced the additional charges just before the 49-year-old was to appear Friday morning at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock, Ont.

Four of the newly identified victims lived at the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock, where seven patients are alleged to have been drugged to death by Ms. Wettlaufer while she worked there between June, 2007, and March, 2014.

The attempted murders are alleged to have taken place from 2007 to August of last year, just weeks before a tip led police to investigate Ms. Wettlaufer.

Police say Clotilde Adriano, 87, and Albina Demedeiros, 90, were the victims of aggravated assault between June and December, 2007.

Ms. Adriano and Ms. Demedeiros are sisters, a nephew confirmed. Ms. Adriano died in 2008 and her sister two years later.

The new charges also allege that two other Caressant residents were victims of attempted murder: 57-year-old Wayne Hedges, between September and December, 2008, and Michael Priddle, 63, between January, 2008, and December, 2009.

Ms. Wettlaufer is also charged with attempted murder in September, 2015, of 77-year-old Sandra Towler at the Telfer Place Long Term Care facility in Paris, Ont., near Brantford.

Lastly, she is charged with the attempted murder in August, 2016, of Beverly Bertram, 68, at a private home in Oxford County. Ms. Wettlaufer’s last two employers were agencies offering in-home care.

The four newly named victims at the Caressant facility, Ms. Adriano, Ms. Demedeiros, Mr. Hedges and Mr. Priddle, are no longer alive but police said the cause of their deaths is not attributed to Ms. Wettlaufer.

Investigators have not revealed details about the deaths but a peace bond placed on Ms. Wettlaufer after police began investigating her in late September explicitly mentions insulin in an order prohibiting her from possessing medication unless prescribed for her personal use.

Before her arrest, Ms. Wettlaufer was a church-going woman who was also struggling with addiction and mental-health issues and had done two rehab stints.

A neighbour in Ms. Wettlaufer’s apartment building told The Globe and Mail following her arrest that she told him casually last fall that she had been fired from two nursing jobs – one for stealing medication, and another for giving a patient the wrong medication while she was under the influence.

It was comments she made while being treated at Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health that led police to investigate her. CAMH staff tipped off the Toronto Police Service last September. They in turn contacted their counterparts in Woodstock, Ont., where seven Caressant Care nursing-home residents were allegedly killed between 2007 and 2014.

The first eight alleged victims had been identified as James Silcox, 84; Maurice Granat, 84; Gladys Millard, 87; Helen Matheson, 95; Mary Zurawinski, 96; Helen Young, 90; Maureen Pickering, 78; and Arpad Horvath, 75.

Mr. Horvath lived at Meadow Park Long Term Care in London, Ont. The other seven alleged victims lived at the Caressant Care home in Woodstock.

As the latest allegations were disclosed, victims’ relatives braced for more lurid, distressing revelations.

“We’re going in for a long haul,” Mr. Horvath’s daughter, Susan, told reporters outside the Woodstock courthouse.

