Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer leaves the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Oct. 25, 2016. (GEOFF ROBINS For The Globe and Mail)
Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer leaves the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Oct. 25, 2016. (GEOFF ROBINS For The Globe and Mail)

Woodstock nurse accused in seniors' deaths waives right to preliminary hearing Add to ...

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care has waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will go straight to trial.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, appeared in a Woodstock, Ont., court on Friday by video link.

She is expected to appear in person on April 21 to set a date for her trial.

In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont. In those cases, police alleged Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

In January, Wettlaufer faced six additional charges related to seniors in her care. Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims with insulin.

The allegations against Wettlaufer have not been proven in court.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Police give details on nurse charged with murder of 8 nursing-home patients (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular