A Mountie has recalled watching from behind his cruiser, wounded and bleeding, as Justin Bourque casually walked across the street during his shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B.

Const. Eric Dubois told the RCMP’s Labour Code trial he saw Bourque for roughly four seconds as he walked slowly across a road on June 4, 2014, “like someone who was crossing the street with a dog in his hand.”

Dubois told Moncton provincial court Monday he had started his shift at 7 p.m. and about half hour later heard reports of an armed man wearing camouflage walking down the street. He responded to the scene armed only with his 9mm pistol.

He said he had rushed to assist another officer when he was shot while crouched behind his vehicle and saw blood coming from holes in his pants and shirt.

At one point Dubois broke down in tears, telling the court he went against his training, which taught him to keep himself safe, and instead decided to put his own life at risk to try and help a fellow officer.

“When I chose to join the RCMP, I was not a teenager, I was an adult, so it was my decision to accept the risk,” said Dubois, who joined the force in 2010 after working more than two decades at a paper company.

“If I have to die, I will die.”

Dubois also testified that he was trained to use his pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun, and had asked to be trained on a rifle.

“They refused to provide the training,” he said, adding that he has been hunting since he was young boy.

Police use of the C8 carbine became a central focus after the Moncton shootings. The Mounties in that city did not have access to carbines at the time and some critics complained police were outgunned.

When asked by Crown lawyer Paul Adams if having carbines would have made a difference that day, Dubois said: “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind.”

“He would have gone down,” said Dubois, based on training he received on carbines after the shooting.

“Everything would have been different. As soon as he started firing at us, we were feeling like the hunted.... We knew we didn’t have the firepower to respond.”

Dubois also recalled seeing an officer dragging a lifeless Const. Fabrice Gevaudan, and rushing over to assist.

“When I looked at Fabrice, to me, he had the face of a dead person,” he said, adding he used to work in a morgue and is also trained in first aid.

“There was nothing I could do.”

Gevaudan and constables Doug Larche and Dave Ross were killed, while Dubois and Const. Darlene Goguen were wounded when Bourque used a semi-automatic rifle to target police officers in Moncton’s northwest end.

The RCMP is accused of failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

