Former top aide to Premier Kathleen Wynne is accused of bribing Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault to run for the provincial Liberals in a by-election last year, according to a report in the Sudbury Star.

Patricia Sorbara, who resigned from her posts Tuesday, is alleged to have offered something to Mr. Thibeault to get him to quit his job as a NDP MP and switch parties to run provincially for the Liberals.

The new revelation is contained in an information sheet sworn by police and obtained by the Sudbury Star. The document alleges that Ms. Sorbara did “directly or indirectly give, procure or promise or agree to procure an office of employment to induce a person, to wit, Glenn Thibeault, to become a candidate contrary to section 96.1(e) of the Election Act,” according to the newspaper.

Ms. Sorbara is also accused – along with Gerry Lougheed, a Sudbury businessman and Liberal fundraiser – of offering a job to former Liberal candidate Andrew Olivier to drop out of the race for the by-election nomination so that Mr. Thibeault, Ms. Wynne’s preferred candidate, could take the nomination unopposed.

But the information sheet is the first indication that Ms. Sorbara is also accused of making an offer to Mr. Thibeault.

In a statement Wednesday, Mr. Thibeault’s lawyer flatly denied the accusation.

“I understand that Ms. Sorbara is alleged to have corruptly induced my client to leave his position as a Federal Member of Parliament so that he could run for the provincial Liberals. I want to be clear – Mr. Thibeault has advised the investigators in this matter, with whom he has co-operated fully, that no such inducement was made or accepted. The assertions to the contrary are hard to credit,” Ian R. Smith wrote.

In a scrum with reporters after Question Period, Mr. Thibeault said Ms. Sorbara never dangled a cabinet position or any other job in exchange for his agreeing to run for the Liberals.

Mr. Olivier recorded his conversations with Ms. Sorbara and Mr. Lougheed and went public with them, leading to investigations by Elections Ontario and the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP announced on Tuesday that they would charge Ms. Sorbara with two counts of bribery and Mr. Lougheed with one.

Mr. Thibeault won the Feb. 5, 2015, by-election. He spent 16 months on the Liberal back bench before getting promoted to the cabinet in June.

Report Typo/Error