Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne listens to a question from the media after touring the Hydro Ottawa control room on Sept. 16, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne listens to a question from the media after touring the Hydro Ottawa control room on Sept. 16, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MINTO, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Premier Kathleen Wynne is getting booed at the International Plowing Match over hydro rates.

The plowing match is an event of such importance for rural Ontario that the parliament suspends sitting for two days so all party leaders and most of the members of the legislature can attend.

In a speech during the opening ceremonies, Wynne mentioned hydro rates and there was a large chorus of boos from the crowd and one woman shouted, “liar!”

After losing a byelection in east Toronto earlier this month, Wynne acknowledged growing anger in the province over rising hydro rates.

She announced an eight-per-cent rebate for ratepayers, equal to the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax on bills.

During the opening parade at the plowing match several onlookers booed the Liberal float as it went by, saying Wynne has ignored their energy concerns for too long.

