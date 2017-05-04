Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet is prepared to unleash a Buy Canadian-style policy to turn the tables on any U.S. state that adopts Buy American provisions despite the province’s aggressive lobbying.

The policy was adopted a month ago as the province lobbied Governor Andrew Cuomo to drop his proposed New York Buy American Act, which would have required state entities to buy from U.S. companies on all purchases more than $100,000 (U.S.). Mr. Cuomo abandoned the legislation in early April, however, Ontario’s cabinet had already approved a policy to be used to retaliate if the law passed by forbidding bids from companies based in New York. Companies in the other 49 states would still be free to bid on public tenders. With mounting uncertainty over the future of the North American free-trade agreement and more states eyeing possible Buy American rules, Ontario is keeping the policy ready in case it is needed, a senior government official told The Globe and Mail. The official can’t be named because he isn’t authorized to discuss decisions made by cabinet.

