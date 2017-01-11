Premier Kathleen Wynne is set to make a few changes to her cabinet Thursday, including the appointment of a new corrections minister.

David Orazietti resigned last month as community safety and correctional services minister and as MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, saying he was leaving for family reasons.

Wynne had temporarily appointed Labour Minister Kevin Flynn to handle the corrections file, but she is expected to name a permanent replacement.

Her itinerary for Thursday mentions a swearing-in ceremony for executive council members, suggesting more than one cabinet position will change hands.

A wide cabinet shuffle, however, is not expected.

Wynne will also have to call a byelection for Sault Ste. Marie by the end of the spring.

