Yahoo is now facing a proposed class action on behalf of Canadians whose personal information may have been stolen.

A Toronto-based law firm says a notice of action was filed today.

The class action will take in Canadians whose user account information was stolen or whose email accounts were accessed.

The representative plaintiff is a Canadian who used Yahoo for her email.

The proposed $50-million suit comes on the heels of a similar action in the United States.

Yahoo published a security notice in September and another earlier this week that its computer networks were hit with cyberattacks.

