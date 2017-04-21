Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Ontario police arrest more than 100 men in child prostitution case Add to ...

AURORA, Ont.

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Police in York Region north of Toronto say more than 100 men have been arrested for allegedly “purchasing prostituted children.”

The arrests were made following a multiyear operation by the force’s Human Trafficking Team.

No details about the men have been released, including their names, nor have police outlined the nature of the charges they face.

Investigators will provide additional details on Friday morning during a news conference at York Region Police headquarters in Aurora.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular