Police in York Region north of Toronto say more than 100 men have been arrested for allegedly “purchasing prostituted children.”

The arrests were made following a multiyear operation by the force’s Human Trafficking Team.

No details about the men have been released, including their names, nor have police outlined the nature of the charges they face.

Investigators will provide additional details on Friday morning during a news conference at York Region Police headquarters in Aurora.

