I wonder if they talked about the plight of our kids at those gold-plated Liberal dinners.

We’re not likely to find out. But let’s review how the week played out, and discuss the optics of young hobos and fancy fundraisers.

It started last weekend, when Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a Liberal function that contract work and turnover among Canada’s youth will be with us for good.

That sparked some anger from opposition politicians and, later in the week, heckles from young people at a labour forum when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed that precarious work situations aren’t going away.

For the record, he said that’s a source of concern for his Liberal government.

I can’t help but contrast this with reports from The Globe and Mail’s Robert Fife and Steven Chase about Liberal fundraisers worth up to $1,500 a plate.

Mr. Morneau, for one, said Friday he has been onside with all of the related rules.

But, as my colleagues Bob and Steve report, federal lobbying commissioner Karen Shepherd is probing what she dubbed these “pay-for-access” gatherings.

Which brings us back to raking in money at a time when our kids can’t find solid work.

The jobless rate among young people, those between the ages of 15 and 24, stands at 13.2 per cent, or more than 365,000 kids who can’t find jobs.

And that doesn’t take underemployment into account at a time of much contract and intern work without benefits or pensions.

Not only that, national unemployment isn’t expected to decline much any time soon.

For the record, the Liberals did campaign on a pledge for youth job creation. And they have not been alone in what amounts to shrugging their shoulders. The Harper Conservatives weren’t particularly strong there, either.

It all begs the question: Since when does government policy amount to get used to it?

Citing his government’s concern, Mr. Trudeau lauded the recent reforms to the Canada Pension Plan

Not to knock those reforms, but I suspect our kids are more concerned at this point about the next 40 to 50 years than they are about those that will follow.