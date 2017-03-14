Yukon’s government is looking to change a pair of laws in order to protect transgender rights.

The territorial government says in a release that changes to the Vital Statistics Act and the Human Rights Act are part of a commitment to eliminate discrimination based on a person’s gender identity or gender expression.

The proposed changes include removing a requirement that a person have sex reassignment surgery before they can change the gender on their birth registration.

Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost says the new legislation will ensure that transgender Yukoners have equal access to government programs and services.

Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee says the amendments will allow the territory to keep pace with legal and societal developments in the rest of the country.

Yukoners can comment on the amendments online until March 24.

