Dan Stadt displays the contents of a Naloxone kit which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, as he sits at a pop-up safe injection site that he and advocate Ann Livingston set up near a firehall in the Downtown Eastside on November 10, 2016. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)
Yukon to give out overdose-reversing drug amid overdose crisis Add to ...

WHITEHORSE — The Canadian Press

Officials in Yukon will hand out an overdose-reversing drug in an attempt to address an ongoing opioid crisis that has spread across the country.

The territorial government has announced that free take-home naloxone kits will be available at community health centres, pharmacies and other sites beginning in early February.

The drug can be injected when a person shows signs of an overdose to help reverse the effects of opioids, such as fentanyl.

The Yukon government says there were four confirmed deaths related to fentanyl across the territory last year.

Health Minister Pauline Frost says in a statement that the naloxone kits are part of the government’s commitment to help Yukoners with addictions and prevent harm from drug use.

Officials in British Columbia began distributing naloxone kits widely last year after the province declared opioid overdoses a public health emergency.

