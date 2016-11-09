Campaign chair tells New York crowd Clinton won’t speak on election result Add to ...
Campaign chair tells New York crowd Clinton won’t speak on election result
Nov. 09 2016
Clinton campaign chair John Pedesta told a crowd of supporters gathered in New York to head home, saying that Hillary Clinton won’t speak on the election outcome until later Wednesday.
