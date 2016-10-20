U.S. election 2016 Clinton and Trump argue about experience, Trump Tower being made of Chinese steel Add to ...
Video: Clinton and Trump argue about experience, Trump Tower being made of Chinese steel
Oct. 20 2016
Donald Trump admitted that the one thing Hillary Clinton had over him in the presidential election is experience, but called it "bad experience," while Hillary Clinton says Trump has helped bolster Chinese illegal dumping in U.S. markets by buying Chinese steel and aluminum
