Catch up on the final U.S. presidential debate in under 5 minutes Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Catch up on the final U.S. presidential debate in under 5 minutes Oct. 20 2016 Candidates face off over Putin, Supreme Court; immigration and whether Trump will accept election results EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Oct. 20 2016 Show Description Candidates face off over Putin, Supreme Court; immigration and whether Trump will accept election results