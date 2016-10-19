U.S. Election 2016 Clinton and Trump face off on abortion at the final presidential debate Add to ...
Video: Clinton and Trump face off on abortion at the final presidential debate
Oct. 19 2016
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump had opposing views on late-term partial-birth abortion. Clinton said that the government had no business in a woman's decision, whereas Trump said it was 'terrible' and 'not acceptable'
