More than 100 Chibok girls said to be reluctant to quit Boko Haram Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: More than 100 Chibok girls said to be reluctant to quit Boko Haram
Oct. 18 2016
Nigeria's government is negotiating the release of another 83 of the Chibok schoolgirls taken in a mass abduction two-and-a-half years ago, but over 100 others appear unwilling to leave their Boko Haram captors, a community leader said Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Nigeria's government is negotiating the release of another 83 of the Chibok schoolgirls taken in a mass abduction two-and-a-half years ago, but over 100 others appear unwilling to leave their Boko Haram captors, a community leader said Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016