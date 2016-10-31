Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Italy Aerial footage shows widespread damage following Italy quake Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
Reuters |
Show Description
Firefighter drone footage shows the extent of damage caused in Italy's central regions following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday.

Articles Related to this Story

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news