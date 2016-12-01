Space Ailing Buzz Aldrin medically evacuated from South Pole Add to ...
Video: Ailing Buzz Aldrin medically evacuated from South Pole
Dec. 01 2016
Former U.S. astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second person to set foot on the moon, is evacuated from the South Pole because of a medical condition. Gavino Garay reports.
