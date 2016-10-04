Assange: Not targeting Clinton with next WikiLeaks dump Add to ...
Oct. 04 2016
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says the organization will publish "significant" information before the U.S. elections, but denies that he is targeting Hillary Clinton. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
