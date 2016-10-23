At least 13 killed in California tour bus crash Add to ...
Video: At least 13 killed in California tour bus crash
Oct. 23 2016
California police say at least 13 people are dead and dozens more injured after a tour bus plowed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck on a freeway near Palm Springs.
