At least 40 feared dead in Pakistan plane crash
Video: At least 40 feared dead in Pakistan plane crash
Dec. 07 2016
Amateur video shows burning wreckage after a Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying about 40 people crashed in a mountainous area in the north of the country
Reuters |
