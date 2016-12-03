Warehouse fire in Oakland, California leaves at least nine dead and two dozen missing Add to ...
Video: Warehouse fire in Oakland, California leaves at least nine dead and two dozen missing
Dec. 03 2016
Officials say at least nine people have died and about 25 others are unaccounted for after a massive fire broke out during a late-night party in an Oakland, California warehouse.
