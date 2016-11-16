United Nations Ban Ki-moon to world leaders: 'Don't erect walls' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Ban Ki-moon to world leaders: 'Don't erect walls'
Nov. 16 2016
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday called on world leaders "not to erect walls" but seek to understand "unusual changes" in the global political scene. He said he plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday called on world leaders "not to erect walls" but seek to understand "unusual changes" in the global political scene. He said he plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.