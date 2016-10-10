U.S. ELECTION 2016 'Because you would be in jail': Trump sets his sight on Clinton's emails Add to ...
Video: 'Because you would be in jail': Trump sets his sights on Clinton's emails
Oct. 10 2016
Hillary Clinton: "It's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country." Donald J. Trump: "Because you'd be in jail."
