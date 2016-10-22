Bill Murray crashes the White House briefing room, takes questions from reporters Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Bill Murray crashes the White House briefing room, takes questions from reporters
Oct. 22 2016
At a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room, comedian Bill Murray rules out a run for the presidency but said he could end up in the Oval Office if he was appointed to a cabinet position and then there was "a bad bus accident."
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
At a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room, comedian Bill Murray rules out a run for the presidency but said he could end up in the Oval Office if he was appointed to a cabinet position and then there was "a bad bus accident."