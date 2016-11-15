Social Justice Black Lives Matter founders: 'It is our duty to win' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Black Lives Matter founders: 'It is our duty to win'
Nov. 15 2016
At Glamour magazine's Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, the founders of Black Lives Matter say the movement is 'more needed today than ever before.'
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
At Glamour magazine's Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, the founders of Black Lives Matter say the movement is 'more needed today than ever before.'