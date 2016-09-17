Bono: 'The world needs more Canadas' Add to ...
Sep. 17 2016
Rock star Bono heaped praise on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada at an international conference for AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis Saturday. The U2 frontman dubbed Canada a "marvel of integration."
