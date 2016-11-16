England Prime Minister Theresa May insists she has a 'plan' for Brexit Add to ...
Video: Prime Minister Theresa May insists she has a 'plan' for Brexit
Nov. 16 2016
British Prime Minister Theresa May tells the House of Commons she has a plan for the country leaving the EU, one day after a leaked memo suggested the government had no overall strategy.
