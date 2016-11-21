Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Film Brother of crew member who died on set says Disney never apologized Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
AP Video |
Show Description
The AP reports that, since 1990, at least 43 people have died on sets in the U.S. and more than 150 have been left with life-altering injuries. Those figures don’t tell the entire story: The AP found several instances in which major accidents either weren’t reflected in investigation records or did not appear in an Occupational Safety and Health Administration database of the most serious set accidents. Here the AP highlights one case that was reported and ended in tragedy.

Articles Related to this Story

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news