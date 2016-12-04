California warehouse fire death toll climbs, includes teens Add to ...
Video: California warehouse fire death toll climbs, includes teens
Dec. 04 2016
The death toll from a fire in Oakland, California that tore through a warehouse hosting a late-night dance party climbed to 33 on Sunday as firefighters combed through rubble and made the grim announcement that teenagers were among the dead. (Dec. 4)
