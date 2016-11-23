Politics Canada not immune to 'hate wave': CNN commentator Van Jones Add to ...
Video: Canada not immune to 'hate wave': CNN commentator Van Jones
Nov. 23 2016
Former White House adviser Van Jones says Canada is not safe from the divisive forces seen in the U.S. around the election of Donald Trump. The CNN political contributor made the comments at an event in Toronto Tuesday.
