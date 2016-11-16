Politics Justin Trudeau welcomed to Cuba Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Justin Trudeau welcomed to Cuba
Nov. 16 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is formally welcomed to Cuba by President Raul Castro, 40 years after his father made a historic trip amid Cold War hostilities. Natasha Howitt reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is formally welcomed to Cuba by President Raul Castro, 40 years after his father made a historic trip amid Cold War hostilities. Natasha Howitt reports.