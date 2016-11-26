Celebrations take place on the streets of Havana after Fidel Castro's death Add to ...
Video: Celebrations take place on the streets of Havana after Fidel Castro's death
Nov. 26 2016
Cuban-American opponents to Fidel Castro continue to celebrate outside Miami's iconic Versailles Cuban restaurant and in Little Havana as they rejoice the death of Fidel Castro. Gavino Garay reports.
