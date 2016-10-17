Children among the targets in Aleppo Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Children among the targets in Aleppo
Oct. 17 2016
Civil defense workers rescue a boy from the edge of a building destroyed by airstrikes in Aleppo as Russia and Syria announce plans to halt strikes for eight hours Thursday so civilians and rebels can flee
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Civil defense workers rescue a boy from the edge of a building destroyed by airstrikes in Aleppo as Russia and Syria announce plans to halt strikes for eight hours Thursday so civilians and rebels can flee