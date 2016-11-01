China China unveils Chengdu J-20 jet to rival USAF Add to ...
Video: China unveils Chengdu J-20 jet to rival USAF
Nov. 01 2016
China shows off its J-20 stealth fighter in public for the first time, opening the its biggest airshow with a display of might. Experts say it's all part of a strategy to toughen up its military and narrow the gap with Washington. Eve Johnson reports.
