U.S. Election 2016 Clinton: Election is between division and unity
Video: Clinton: Election is between division and unity
Nov. 07 2016
Hillary Clinton made a final pitch to voters in Michigan on the eve of Tuesday's election. The Democratic nominee held a rally at Grand Valley State University in Allendale.
